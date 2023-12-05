He Indigo Disc could provide answers to many of the major mysteries we currently have in Scarlet and Purple and also Area Zero. In fact, this should be the main narrative task of the future DLC that is just a few days away from being released. officially on Nintendo Switch.

The second part of Area Zero will be released on the day December 14, 2023 and many fans are hoping that the DLC will provide answers to some of the strange symbols that have been seen in the game world, and that the community has been fervently commenting on and debating.

Is this an Easter egg?

Furthermore, this symbol was also shown on the Indigo Disc trailer, so let’s expect many surprises and mysteries around this peculiar shape. We can theorize and throw darts in the air, but at the moment we have no solid foundation to stand on.

What do you think it could be?

