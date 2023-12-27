All of his Pokémon Disco Indigo that have undergone improvements or that are directly exclusive to the DLC, have by no means gone unnoticed by the bulk of the trainer community that enjoys Pokémon Scarlet and Purple every day. In fact, the game Game Freak has managed to capture the attention of thousands of curious people and fans with the latest DLC from Area Zerowhich began with a bittersweet outing with the Turquoise Mask and which today has managed to take flight thanks to the Disco Indigo.

In this short article as a guide we will talk about all the legendary pokemon current ones that we can get in the game thanks to the DLC and the group missions. Do you dare to take a look?

How group missions work

Through an NPC that we will find in the Blueberry Academy (Snacksworth), which by the way is only available once we complete the main story of the DLC, will allow us to receive gifts, fight, catch and find the legendary Pokémon scattered throughout the Blueberry Academythe Terrarium and the Indigo Disc areas.

In fact, there are some exceptions within these Pokémon, as there are some that can be completed through the BBQ calls and group missions. These are all the details you need to know to catch these unique legendary Pokémon thanks to this type of missions in the game currently.

What Pokémon can be caught during the course of these missions in Scarlet?

According to the type of legendary whatever, these Pokémon They can appear in different environments and various missions. Below we provide you with a direct list with the names of all the most important and legendary Pokémon that we must keep in mind when playing the endgame content of the Indigo Disc.

Lugia Virizion Zekrom Latias Kyogre Rayquaza Kyurem Lunala Necrozma Spectrier Cobalion Terrakion

The Pokémon that we can catch in these missions in the Purple edition

Obviously by having versions of the same game but differentlos Pokémon What we can capture in these missions are also diverse and different. So it will be necessary to have two different and well-organized lists in mind, just in case you have any Pokémon specifically in mind.

Latios Reshiram Kyurem Groudon Rayquaza Raikou Entei Solgaleo Necrozma Glastrier Suicune Ho-Oh