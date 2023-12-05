Riddler Khu, is one of the most well-known Pokémon leakers on social networks. And this curious character has always been involved in the most active leaks and rumors that the best Pokémon games that have come out over time have faced.

In fact, according to this leaker, Game Freak I would have been experimenting with a Pokémon type combination never before seen in any other game. Resulting in an epic fusion that we have not witnessed for 9 generations.

And it seems that the combination of Pokémon chosen has been dragon/bug. Although something like this was already anticipated a few months ago, it seems that it is finally taking shape. If we take into account Riddler Khu’s history of leaks, everything indicates that we will see this new combination in a matter of days.

Ta-da pic.twitter.com/4tZkbjHuL8 — Khu Beating Around The Bush (@Riddler_Khu) December 4, 2023

Furthermore, we have also had Indigo Disc rumors and leaks that would state that we have a new Pokémon called Stellar or Sutera, which would emerge after a specific process of teracrystallization in Scarlet and Purple.

