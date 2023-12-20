The Indigo Disc It has far exceeded the expectations we could expect with the DLC. In fact the new addition of Game Freak to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Not only has it left us with a story and incredible Pokémon to capture, but also some details that have unleashed nostalgia in a certain part of the community.

In fact, fans were quick to share the detail what we are talking about. Although it counts as a spoiler for the game, we recommend that you view it if you have finished the Indigo Disc or if your curiosity about this topic is insatiable.

(INDIGO DISK SPOILERS AGAIN) THEY SNUCK UNOVA ROUTE 6 IN HERE TOO OH MY GOD MAN https://t.co/QjBRJvmUhU pic.twitter.com/xL4Lhmjzrg — peppermint cappuccino (@TheCappuccino04) December 14, 2023

In fact, the detail that has unleashed the fans' nostalgia is the discovery that there is a mythical Unova/Teselia route, which fans directly relate to the past and legacy of the Pokémon games. Fans of Pokémon generation 5 will undoubtedly be in luck with the number of winks and details that Game Freak has left in this DLC.

In fact, many speculate that it is just the prelude to having a new game set in the region of Thessaly, so loved by millions of players. What do you think about the new?

