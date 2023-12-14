Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are in the spotlight of tens of thousands of fans who eagerly watch how Game Freak this time he has brought a DLC who has been able to make up for the errors and failures of the Turquoise Mask. And she has brought us a totally new experience, with different Pokémon, an improved Academy and a story to conquer. In fact, we have left you some important guides about Terapagos and exclusive Pokémon from the new DLC.

In this short article as a guide we will help you learn more about Duraludon and its evolution in Indigo Disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple:

Duraludon on the Indigo Disk

Given the Duraludon had only one evolutionary line, few were those who expected this turn of events. In fact, it seems that this Dragon/Steel-type Pokémon has unlocked a new stage in its life within the Pokémon universe. Thanks to the metal alloy, Duraludon can evolve into Archaludon, a much more improved and imposing version of this very special Pokémon. You can find this Pokémon randomly in nature.

Specifically as you explore the Terrarium.

How to catch this Pokémon currently

The first thing you will have to do if you intend to get this Pokémon while exploring the Terrarium, is to head to the polar biome. In this location you can easily see many Duraludonand by getting one we will have the doors open to evolve it into a powerful Archaludon. At first it may be complicated, but like everything in life, you have to try.

The Blueberry Academy and the Terrarium They are made up of 4 different biomes. We will have to know how to locate the north and the polar zone to find this Pokémon that has recently become the favorite of many players.

Remember that there is many new Pokémon and interesting to know in each new biome of the game, so we invite you to explore everything completely and not close any doors.