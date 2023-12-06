It’s not a secret that The Indigo Disc has suffered leaks of all kinds long before Nintendo announced its official date. Even after that, there have been other leaks and rumors that assure us that this DLC will bring the most powerful Pokémon in the history of the franchise.

Some big words that must be accompanied by facts, and for the moment what we have is nothing more than rumors and theories, but they are theories that could gain strength as we approach the date of DLC release.

The Indigo Disc It could mean a big change compared to the Pokémon games we have had to date. In fact, many have speculated that Terapagos It would end up being the Pokémon that would change the tables and the generations as we have known them.

Its ability is defensive. pic.twitter.com/E1fm9mLABe — Khu Beating Around The Bush (@Riddler_Khu) November 12, 2023

In theory the most powerful Pokémon in strength has always been Arceus, and this could change if Terapagos expresses its true potential as an ultra-legendary Pokémon in the lore of the Indigo Disc. It also seems that this Pokémon will have great defensive strength, capable of neutralizing practically any attack.

Which would raise it to the top of being the most powerful Pokémon in the history of the Nintendo franchise. Furthermore, some rumors claim that Terapagos It would be linked to all known Pokémon elements, which would give it an incredible advantage in any battle.

