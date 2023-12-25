Few know about this hidden feature of Alien Resurrection, the shooting game based on the fourth film in the franchise, which was exclusive to PlayStation in 2000.

There is no doubt that Alien It is one of the great science fiction sagas in history. And, although less successful than in the cinema, we have also enjoyed good xenomorph video games, such as the recent Aliens: Dark Descent, the great Alien Isolation, or Aliens vs. Predator.

You may not remember, but on the first PlayStation we had a couple of games from the saga. One was Alien Trilogy, which years later would have a PS1 exclusive sequel.

This is the adaptation of the film Alien Resurrection, the fourth installment released in 1997, which would arrive on the first PlayStation in the year 2000hand in hand with Fox y Argonaut Games.

In essence, Alien Resurrection was a first-person shooter, with large doses of horror, that recreated the events of the film. It was no wonder, but It is a little gem for fans of the saga.

More than 20 years have passed since its launch, and few gamers remember this title. However, when you discover this secret I'm sure you'll run for it… if you find it.

A secret that would have caused a stir in its day

One of the game's original programmers, Martin Piperhas revealed a huge secret in a video on Modern Vintage Gamer, a YouTube channel focused on retro games.

Martin Piper, aware that more than two decades have passed, has no problem recognizing a hidden function in Alien Resurrection, which, if it had been discovered at the time, would surely have caused an earthquake at Sony PlayStation.

It turns out that, as incredible as it may seem, Alien Resurrection has a hidden function that allows you to play pirated copies on a PS1. That is, it works as a boot disk.

And, if you're wondering, the ''trick'' works like a charm. Piper assures that they introduced this function to test if PlayStation could play discs with the lid upand then they realized their mistake.

Yes indeed, They didn't tell either Fox or Sony., and this secret remained in the shadows to this day. If any of you knew him, we congratulate you enormously.

Out of curiosity, we share with you how to execute this Alien Resurrection trick. For it, you need an original copy of the gamea PlayStation (both the original and PsOne are valid), and a way to keep the reader cover open.

Follow these steps:

Keep the console tray open. Enter the game options menu. Execute the following button combination: Circle, Left, Right, Circle, Up, R2. A hidden cheat menu will be activated. From the same options menu, execute the following: R1, Down, R1, Right, L1, Up, L2, Square. A new option will be included for the cheat menu. Finally, execute this button combination: Left, Up, Right, Down, Right, Up, Left, Square, Triangle, Square, Triangle, L1. From the cheat menu, choose level 6, section 1. Press and hold L1 and press X. Then keep L1 held down. The game disc should stop spinning. Change the disc for a pirated PS1 game disc Press and hold Square and Triangle next to L1. Release the buttons, and the game should launch.

It's amazing that no one noticed this trick in the 2000s, being a game with such a well-known IPand also being a recognizable title from the PS1 catalog.

One of the three button combinations was discovered a long time ago, but they didn't know how to move on to the next two. Thanks to Martin Piper, we now know that this unique PlayStation horror shooter title had a truly coveted feature at the time.

Have Alien Resurrection in your collection? If so, you might be interested in trying this out on your old PlayStation. As a curiosity, the game was available in the defunct PS Store for PS3 and PSP, but the only way to get it today is in its original version from 2000.