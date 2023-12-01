Pension increase in sight. Although the data moves in the field of forecasts, without official figures yet, the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security has already stated that in 2024 contributory pensions will grow by 3.8%. The figure is not too surprising and is based on a simple and relatively expected calculation that is possible thanks to the November CPI, recently published. If it leaves an interesting reading, beyond the calibration of the percentage, it is what it will mean in practice: how it will leave the general drawing of pensions and, most interesting, how that drawing is compared to that of Spanish salaries.

An increase of 3.8%. It will not be an increase as pronounced as that of 2023, when they increased by 8.5% due to the inflation unleashed in the previous year, but pensions will rise in general next year. El País points out that the Ministry of Social Security has already confirmed that contributory allocations will grow by 3.8% in 2024. The percentage is calculated with the interannual inflation rates recorded between January and November and the latter has just stood at 3. 2%.

Going down to detail. The figure is somewhat lower than expected and would leave the increase in pensions also slightly below the 4% that the Ministry of Social Security estimated just a few months ago, but Minister Elma Saiz has already insisted that the revaluation based on the CPI allows Spanish pensioners to face the change of year with “calm” and “certainty.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November is still provisional and the final one will not be known until mid-December, but the fluctuations between both values ​​are usually insignificant. Another key fact is that the lowest pensions, the minimum and non-contributory ones, will grow to a greater extent: 6.8%.

From theory… to portfolio. The percentage will mean that those who receive an average pension of 1,200 euros will see their income increase by around 640 euros per year. In the case of an average retirement pension from the General Regime, which is 1,533 euros per month, the increase translates into 830 euros per year. The increase also extends a priori to pensioners with the highest payments. For them, the maximum pension will rise from the current 3,059 gross monthly payments to around 3,174. At the end of the year it is 1,600 euros more.

As detailed by Social Security in the Royal Decree of 2022 on updating pensions for 2023, the percentage, which was then 8.5%, was applied as a “general revaluation”. The maximum limit was set at that time at 3,058.81 euros per month, which means receiving 42,800 throughout the year. What does that mean? As long as they do not exceed the set limit, pensions rise for the most humble retirees and those who earn larger sums. Sums that in some cases are below the minimum wage – 1,080 euros gross per month – and in others are increasingly distant from the salaries charged in Spain.









Below the SMI or well above the average. A few months ago Newtral published a table, based on data from the Ministry of Social Security, which shows that the majority of pensioners (47.06%) earn a thousand euros or less per month, which leaves them below the SMI; but there is 22.36% that exceed the median salary and exceed 2,000 euros. Going down to detail, it can be seen that 6.64% of monthly retirement pensions exceed 3,000 euros. If the focus is broadened, 7.53% received between 2,500 and 3,000 and 8.19% between 2,000 and 2,500.

Translated into net numbers, this means that Social Security has nearly one million pensioners on its payroll who earn more than 2,500 euros. Among them, a significant part receive more than 3,000 euros each month. The Social Security Institute tables for November show, to be precise, that there are 921,300 people with retirement pensions exceeding 2,500 and 431,700 above 3,000. The pension revaluation planned for 2024 will be felt a priori in your monthly payments up to the established limit.

Balancing the lowest amounts. For the pensions of the most vulnerable, those who earn the minimum or have a non-contributory payment, the reform promoted by former minister José Luis Escribá contemplates an increase greater than that of the CPI. How much is still officially unknown, but – El País states – in October the Government published a document that provided that the minimum contributory retirement pensions for people over 65 years of age with dependent spouses would rise by 6.85% to exceed the 13,527 gross euros to just over 14,400. For non-contributory ones, the increase would be 6.76%, up to 7,244 euros.

Delving into the gap. The increase in the largest pensions further widens the gap with the salaries received in Spain and, especially, with those received by the younger population. The latest data from the INE reflect that the average monthly salary, in gross terms, stood at 2,218 euros in 2022 and the median at 1,810, although a wide swath of workers is below those figures. In fact, there are almost two million that do not reach 1,000. The SMI currently stands at 1,080 per month in 14 payments and the negotiation for its update, still open, proposes raising it by 4%, to 1,232 euros.

The statistical observatory tables in fact show that 30% of employees, around 5.1 million people, earned less than 1,440 euros gross per month last year. The INE also states that the lowest salaries are concentrated among the youngest workers and that, on average, the average gross salary of those under 25 years of age was just over 1,300 euros.

