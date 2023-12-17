This very morning a new and interesting compilation related to one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog was published. In this case we are talking about Another Code: Recollection.

Another Code: Recollection

In the set of videos that we leave you below, we can take a look at some scenes from the title, which already has a demo available. Remember that the game is an enhanced version for Switch of Cing's classic adventure series, Another Code, which will include Another Code: Two Memories (2005, DS) and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories (2009, Wii) .

The gameplay is interesting, highlighting significant improvements and a change in camera perspective. The series, which follows Ashley Robbins in search of her missing parents, is a top choice for fans of adventure and mystery games.

Here it is:

