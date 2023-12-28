Loading player

Jacques Delors, French politician and three-time president of the European Commission, died on Wednesday at the age of 98. Delors had been one of the main promoters of a political organization that integrated European countries, and for part of his career he committed himself to creating a Union with a federal form, in which the states would therefore hand over much of their powers to community institutions . For this reason he has long been considered one of the most important and influential politicians in the European integration process.

Jacques Delors was born in Paris in 1925 into a lower middle class family and grew up in the Ménilmontant neighbourhood, the industrial center of the city but also inhabited at the time by many artists and singers. In a book that collects his memories he said that as a child he wanted to be a journalist, director or stylist, but his father, who worked as a tax collector at the Banque de France, took him to work with him after maturity. In those years he studied economics thanks to evening courses for employees and married a colleague, Marie Lephaille. Being also a very believer, he joined the Confédération française des travailleurs chrétiens (CFTC), a left-wing Christian trade union, in which he actively participated for many years.

In 1959, through the union, he became part of the Conseil Economique et Social, a consultative assembly provided for by the French Constitution representing various professional categories, where he became known for his work and ideas. In 1962 he was appointed member of the French Economic Planning Commission and a few years later Advisor for Social Affairs to Prime Minister Jacques Chaban-Delmas. When the government fell he taught at university for a few years, until he was elected European parliamentarian with the Socialist Party in 1979.

In 1981 the socialist François Mitterrand became president and appointed him Minister of Economy: despite his left-wing ideas, during that government Delors was considered a “right-wing” minister who opposed Mitterrand's more extreme proposals on the nationalization of many banks and important industries and on the considerable increase in government spending and taxes on the richest people.

During an interview with Le Monde, Delors said he had “resigned three times in 38 months” until Mitterrand agreed to move to a more austere economic policy, making compromises on cuts in public spending. In 1983 Mitterrand proposed him to be prime minister, but he said he would only accept if he also had control of economic policies. His request was not granted.

However, in 1985 Delors accepted the position that defined his career, that of president of the Commission of the European Communities (which later, also thanks to him, reunited under the European Union).

Delors' candidacy was mainly supported by the then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and several European leaders including British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Thatcher's support actually faded a few years later, when Delors proposed introducing Europe-wide legislation that would include the right to training and greater protections for workers, things that Thatcher's economic policies had eliminated.

From 1985 to 1995 Jacques Delors was the president of the European Commission (he was reconfirmed twice) and was the main supporter of the reforms that made the European Union what it is today. In 1986 he worked to approve the Single European Act, which provided for the free movement of people, capital, goods and services between the 12 countries that then made up the European Community.

Delors supported the idea of ​​a federal and communal Europe that had a common currency, market and defense and that worked together on the democratization of the institutions of its member states. It was a not very widespread idea and did not find much support among European governments, given that to implement it the states would have had to cede a large part of their powers (this is the same resistance that is seen today). Delors argued that national sovereignty was an outdated concept. For him, a single currency would only be strong if there was coordination of the economic policies of all member states.

The newspapers of the European countries of the time described him as a man who had managed to give centrality and prominence to the European Commission thanks to his ideas. In the United Kingdom his “Frenchness” was emphasised, both for his strong accent when speaking English and for his strong belief in the efficiency of a centralized government, such as that of France.

Although his ideas were considered extreme by many, he managed to realize a good part of them in 1992 with the signing of the Maastricht Treaty, which created the European Union and most of the community institutions we know today: the most important thing is that the union that was only economic also became political. Delors also laid the foundations for the creation of the European Central Bank and the introduction of the euro.

In addition to these two treaties, Delors supported the reunification of the two Germanys after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and released the European aid necessary to complete the process. This ensured him the German government's support for the creation of the euro, despite the German population being quite against it.

In 1994, when he was still president of the Commission, several members of his party pressured him to run in the presidential elections the following year, also on the basis that according to many polls at the time he would have a good chance of winning against the conservative candidates . Delors, however, decided not to run and in the end the conservative Jacques Chirac won. In an interview with Le Monde in 2013 he said: «Sometimes, yes, I regret not having dared to do it. Maybe I made a mistake”.

At the end of his presidency of the Commission, Delors founded the Notre Europe study center, which is based in Paris and of which he has always remained president. He continued to support greater European integration even in the last years of his life, expressing very critical positions towards Brexit. He was also critical of the sovereignist parties present in many European countries: that is, the parties that promoted radical nationalism in both economics and foreign policy and were skeptical of large international organizations and traditional Western alliances.

His daughter, Martine Aubry, was the first woman to become secretary of the Socialist Party (in 2008) and was twice Minister of Labor.

Although the European Union has not achieved the objectives that Delors had set himself, his project of free movement, community policies and single currency has been achieved and is considered very attractive for several states that would like to join the Union. In 2015, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, now Prime Minister of Poland, awarded Delors Honorary Citizenship of Europe, an honor granted to three people so far, for his “notable contribution to the development of the European project”.