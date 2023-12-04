The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to be this manufacturer’s big bet on the high-end. It will compete head-to-head with launches such as those from Apple with the iPhone 15 Pro Max or Google with the Pixel 8 Pro, and among all the data that has already been revealed about the Samsung terminal there is one that is especially striking… and potentially worrying .

Titanium. As revealed in Windows Report, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will use titanium. In this case the material, which the manufacturer will use for the first time, will be used for the side frames. This means that it will follow in the footsteps of the iPhone 15 Pro/Max, which also made use of this material on the sides, although aluminum continues to be the main protagonist in them.

Lights and shadows. This very expensive material is a differential element in the design and manufacture of these mobile phones, and has both advantages and disadvantages. Among the advantages is the reduction in weight, but some users have also indicated that this material is less resistant to wear marks, with scratches and small pits appearing on these surfaces. The biggest problem, some pointed out, was something else.

Titanium that overheats? In reality, the worrying thing came from the accusations that Apple received regarding the overheating of the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro. Although it seems that it does not happen in all cases, Apple ended up recognizing that it was a problem with iOS 17, and not with the material of these devices. The company published an update with iOS 17.0.3 that apparently has made these problems disappear.

At Samsung they will cool a lot and well. We do not know if future Samsung terminals will present these same problems of sensitivity to scratches, but what the manufacturer is taking care of is the cooling of these terminals. In fact, it is rumored that the S24 Ultra will integrate a vapor chamber that is 1.9 times larger than its predecessor. The objective is to keep the temperatures generated by its powerful SoC at bay, which will theoretically be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

A very promising terminal (and very flat). The inclusion of titanium may therefore remain an almost anecdotal circumstance but it can undoubtedly help with this “slimming” in terms of weight. The Galaxy S23 Ultra weighs no less than 234 grams, so any improvement in this regard will be noticeable. There is another even more striking difference in the area of ​​design: Samsung will predictably use a flat screen, leaving behind its traditional curved screens.

A photographic monster. Suspicions about titanium remain in the background if we pay attention to other features of the terminal such as its 6.8″ screen with support for refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. But its photographic potential is especially promising: the device is expected to have with a 200 megapixel main sensor, 12 ultra wide angle and double telephoto lens: one 10 MP with three increases and another 50 MP with 10 times zoom.

