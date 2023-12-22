Luis Miguel is still immersed in his successful world tour that will arrive in Spain in the summer, but, after giving his last concert before Christmas last Wednesday, he is expected to arrive in Madrid at any time to spend the dates with Paloma Cuevas, as already we advance in 'And now Sonsoles'.

It would not be the first Christmas of the Mexican sun in our country. We already saw them this happy a year ago when they were doing last minute shopping in a shopping center in the capital.

Some dates that coincide with the confession made in our program by the artist's biographer about the mysterious disappearance of his mother, as he assured that she had not died of natural causes.

However, he did not want to go into more detail about the event that marked the artist's life, turbulent at times but in which peace and happiness now reign thanks to Paloma Cuevas.

The artist offers a concert in the Riviera Maya on New Year's Eve and the businesswoman will be by his side, as she has already done in many other shows on her tour.