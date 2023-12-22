The growth of Juventus players read through the lens of the coach's decalogue: from marking to anticipating what will happen, from reading the timing of the game and the rhythms to understanding what to do with the ball, all the coach's commandments

“I want thinking players and not farmed chickens”, wrote Allegri in his book published in 2019: “Football is simple”. He explained how it was crucial to train footballers in “thinking, because in football it is difficult for what we try in training to also be seen in the match in the same way”. And this is precisely what Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Cambiaso talked about in their latest interviews: two different generations compared, but with a unique value that evidently goes to the bottom of one of the main values ​​of Max's technical work, which led to success Juve first and trying to rebuild now.