Illumination wants to make a Super Smash Bros. movie as part of an MCU-style shared universe

After the surprising success of the Super Mario Bros. movie, now Illumination intends to make a tape Super Smash Bros in the purest style of the Avengers.

A project about Super Smash Bros would be among Illumination's plans

The Super Mario Bros. movie became one of the highest-grossing productions of 2023, earning more than a billion dollars, so many thought that Illumination would announce the development of another project related to Nintendo. However, the popular video game company had other plans, as it came to light that the Japanese company partnered with Sony to make a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda. Now, a new report reveals that although Illumination has not reported anything about new Nintendo projects, the studio does have plans to continue using the company's characters.

The insider Daniel Richtman assures that Illumination has plans to launch an Avengers-style Super Smash Bros. movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This project would be a kind of conclusion to other films starring different Nintendo characters, basically the outline of the UCM.

With the number of franchises that Nintendo has, it is understandable that they are already thinking about bringing together the company's most popular characters, but even though a Super Smash Bros. movie sounds very good, for the moment everything shared is a rumor In any case, if what Richtman comments is true, Illumination would have only presented the idea to Nintendo, and we do not know if the video game company will end up giving the green light to the proposal.