Steven Spielberg had the obsession of making a James Bond but George Lucas would give him something much better.

Join the conversation

The movie saga Indiana Jones has left an indelible legacy in the history of cinema, establishing itself as a iconic franchise of success that has served as a great influence for many subsequent directors. The first production of the film series arrived in 1981 con Raiders of the Lost Arkin which George Lucas y Steven Spielberg They introduced the legendary Indiana Jones, an adventurous history professor fond of conducting archaeological expeditions in search of ancient treasures.

The saga has five titles: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) y the latest recent addition Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), which has been the round ending for the character’s story. These adventures revitalized the pulp genre, recalling the stories in the magazines and comics of the 1930s.

The image of the intrepid explorer who travels the world motivated by mysterious treasures is a direct reference to classic entertainment that, combined with brilliant cinematographic technique, marked the almost immediate success of the Indiana Jones films. You can now see the latest installment of Indiana Jones on Amazon Prime.

Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Amazon Prime

The truth is that he left his mark beyond cinema and shook the entire popular culture of the 80’s and 90’s. The mythical aesthetic of the protagonistplayed by a young man Harrison Ford, with his unmistakable hat and whip caught on among the spectators. In addition, to this was added the spectacular work that she did John Williams in the musical composition of the film, which has gone down in history as one of the most recognizable soundtracks in cinema.

Besides, The saga has shown how to adapt to different times in which the sequels have come out. They have been able to maintain their essence by acclimating to the different generations of viewers who were going to be in front of the screen, preserving the appeal of the story. We have been able to see adaptations of the reckless archaeologist in comics, references in countless series or video game projects like that of Todd Howard from Bethesda. In this way, Indiana Jones has become a cultural phenomenon that has left a permanent mark on different generations of moviegoers.

Steven Spielberg was obsessed with making a James Bond but George Lucas would give him something much better

To think that the origin of one of the most important sagas in the history of cinema had to derive from a highly debated consensus is the most logical thing, however, it was not like that. Everything is born on a vacation in which producer George Lucas and director Steven Spielberg spent a few days on the island of Hawaii.

Over there, Spielberg would convey to Lucas his obsession with making his own version of James Bonda fixation that he would have in mind for many more years, to be able to make up for the failure he had given with his last film 1941 (1979). Your producer friend’s response would be the key to the arrival of Indiana Jones to the cinema, since it would surprise him with something that he would classify as “better”and George Lucas had something more than a Bond, had “a James Bond archaeologist”.

And it is that Lucas already had his image of Indiana in his head, he just needed a director with whom to write the film that would bring it to the big screen. So, fusing the ideas of both filmmakersthe film would be born in which the adventurous archaeologist must find the Ark of the Covenant before Nazi Germany, and save the world from an atrocious fate.

In this way, both They created a fascinating character., a cold personality and mysterious characteristic of an archaeologist, who contrasts with the boldest facet of the character in which we see how he is able to skillfully confront enemies or make the most dangerous decisions in split seconds.

Harrison Ford wasn’t always chosen for the role protagonist of the saga, George Lucas had already worked with him and did not want to box himself in like Scorsese and De Niro, but he ended up proving to be the right person, today we cannot affirm that Indiana Jones would be the same without Ford and vice versa. So much so that the actor has continued playing the archaeologist until the end, in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) we have been able to see him for the last time carry his whip and his now legendary hat.

Join the conversation