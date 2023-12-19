Since the end of last October, Icelandic authorities had been monitoring the situation on the Reykjanes peninsula, in the southwest of the country, where hundreds of daily earthquakes marked the upcoming eruption of a new volcano. It erupted today.

Dec. 18. The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula erupted yesterday at 11:17 p.m. CET, 10:17 p.m. local time. This has been reported by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (MET), which has been closely monitoring the state of the volcano in recent weeks.

A new string of earthquakes that began yesterday at 9:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. CET) marked the beginning of the event. A coast guard helicopter left in the early hours to confirm the location of the fissure.

The MET has explained in its first statements after the eruption, during the first two hours the amount of lava ejected was an order of magnitude in the hundreds of cubic meters.

A month away from home. The eruption of the volcano occurred almost two months after the first signs of volcano activity were detected. Indications that led the Icelandic authorities to evacuate the nearby city of Grindavik in mid-November.

Since then the situation had remained somewhat stable: the eruption seemed imminent but experts had few clues about when this volcano would begin to spew lava. Meanwhile, the number of daily earthquakes recorded on the peninsula was in the hundreds.

A strip of 15 kilometers. Uncertainty also manifested itself geographically. The geological analysis indicated that the magma had made its incursion into the upper layers along a strip of 15 kilometers.

Although the seismic activity allowed us to specify the area in which the magma could begin to sprout. Despite this, uncertainty has remained until the next few hours.

Lava has finally begun to rise to the surface along a strip about three kilometers northeast of the city of Grindavik. According to the authorities, after the first hours the eruption has been losing intensity while the strip through which the magma was expelled has expanded, reaching four km in length.

And now that? We will have to wait until we know how the situation evolves. From the beginning, experts did not consider the probability of this volcano generating disruptions to air traffic as high as occurred in 2010.

It should be taken into account that the eruption occurred about 42 km from the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, from where witnesses can see, according to the BBC, the smoke that accompanies this eruption.

Even so, the period of uncertainty has been long. Now that the volcano has finally erupted, perhaps more than one person will breathe easier than before it did, especially for people whose homes were above the area where the volcano could have erupted.

Imagen | Icelandic Met Office