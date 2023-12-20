2023 is leaving and I think we can agree on something, regardless of your tastes: this year has given us very good games. Titles that will surely become classics over time, among them many that, due to their financing, do not classify as indie productions, but as Double (or AA) games due to their average budget, lower than the large productions called triple A (AAA). ). And during 2023, they have become one of the most supplied segments in the industry.

There have been several of these titles that have been well received by the community, which do not have a large production budget or support from large publishers, as many Triple A do. Among them are several games that, for example, have recently released from Early Access, being launched on the market in its final version, with considerable success.

Games like GTFO by 10 Chambers, Ready or Not by Void Interactive, Everspace 2 by Rockfish Games, Darkest Dungeon 2 by Red Hook Studios, have been available on Steam since at least 2019 or later, but their 1.0 versions did not see the light until this year.

Some of them are even new intellectual properties that build on the success of similar, previously released titles, such as GTFO and Ready or Not, which draw on Payday and SWAT, respectively. Something that they have done effectively and that has been well received, since they have succeeded in their own way.

Double A budget with a result similar to a Triple A

In addition, several games were released this year that, despite having a budget that keeps them in the Double A category, their results, especially their appearance and gameplay, have nothing to envy of Triple A titles. Among them are Remnant 2 by Gunfire Games, The Finals by Embark Studios, Ghostrunner 2 by One More Level or Wayfinder by Airship Syndicate. None of these games have the financial backing of giants like Activision, Ubisoft or Electronic Arts; However, they all come from prominent Western studios with enviable reputations.

For example, Ghostrunner 2 stands out for its successful collaboration: 505 Games acquired the license shortly after the release of the original game in 2020, and the result is an improved and enhanced version. According to Mario Gómez from 3DJuegos, he had the opportunity to talk with Michał Król, designer of One More Level, about the perspective of the game. And this dev pointed out that: “unfortunately, many triple-A studios cannot afford to take risks (. ..) At OML we are only a handful, just over 50 people, so we cannot compete with them.”

“But we have found our space where we can make quality, unconventional entertainment for players who want unique challenges,” says Król.

These examples of games are just a few and surely when reading the list several others come to mind, which makes it clear that in addition to being a very good year for video game fans, 2023 was also a good year for this year. Double A securities segment.

(FUENTE)