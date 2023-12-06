loading…

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is very bad, there is no safe zone to evacuate to. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip very bad and there is no safe zone in the enclave Palestine That. This was stated by Professor Michael Lynk, former United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Global aid organizations are calling for a sustainable ceasefire amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. They also warned that civilians were running out of places to flee.

Regarding the so-called “safe zone” for civilians in the Gaza Strip to avoid Israeli bombardment, Lynk said the Gaza Strip is a region that simply does not have the facilities to accommodate hundreds of thousands or even more than a million Palestinian refugees.

“There is no place that can feed them, give them water, provide sanitation, (and) provide shelter right now because we are approaching winter in the Mediterranean,” he told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday (6/12/2023).

“We have almost 2 million people concentrated in the far south, in the midst of heavy fighting, with the Israeli army moving south and most of the Hamas battalions still there and ready to fight them,” he added as reported by Channel News Asia.

Meanwhile Dr Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Middle East researcher at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University, said: “Even if they could move from one location to another, it wouldn’t make much of a difference in terms of population density and deplorable humanitarian conditions. ”

“I think the concern is that there is no place in the Gaza Strip that is potentially safe and secure,” he told CNA938.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas resumed on Friday, after a brief seven-day pause for hostage and prisoner exchanges and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

International law may have been violated by both sides in the conflict, said Prof Lynk, professor emeritus of law at Western University in Canada.