He Hubble space telescope once again detected some faint gray spots in the rings of Saturn. The NASA and European Space Agency observatory took several images of the phenomenon on October 22, when the ringed planet was 1,365 million kilometers from Earth.

Known as “radial wedges” or “spokes” Because they are oriented radially, these spots always appear in the B ring, the widest of Saturn's rings. They are temporary, have a lighter or darker tone than the ring itself and rotate with it.

Radial wedges were first observed when NASA's Voyager 2 space probe flew by Saturn in 1981. Although their origin is not entirely clear, astronomers believe they are particles of ice and dust levitating due to the electromagnetic forces generated by them. the planet's magnetic field.

Before the rings disappear

Radio spots appear near the spring or autumn equinox of Saturn, and we are in the middle of the season. The Hubble telescope observed them on the left side of the ring in 2021, and observed them again in 2022. Now they are more numerous and are on both sides, which confirms that we have entered the period of greatest activity, in which these wedges They are formed continuously.

They are temporary: their ghostly appearance lasts only two or three rotations around the ringed planet. But they can be enormous: although the scale of Saturn deceives us, a single wedge can have the diameter of the entire Earth.

Saturn takes about 29 and a half years to go around the Sun, so its equinoxes They take place every 15 years. The next equinox will occur in 2025, which explains the appearance of so many radial wedges in its ring. But the equinox has a much more notable effect on Saturn for terrestrial observers and that is that its rings turn in profile, disappearing from our view.

Image | NASA, ESA, STScI, A. Simon (NASA-GSFC)

In Xataka | Webb Telescope Captures Violent Star Explosion Like Never Before