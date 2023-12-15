Huawei has announced the launch of the new Huawei MateBook D 16 (2024), the new version for 2024 with renewed processors and a list of features that make it an extremely interesting option for those looking for a high-performance Windows laptop. And, if that were not enough, its launch comes with a very attractive promotion with which to give a surprise at Christmas.

A 16-inch laptop with a lot to offer

Since Huawei launched its range of laptops, the brand has managed to carve out a niche thanks to very elegant designs and a particularly complete list of features. The range has several sizes, and on this occasion, it is the model of 16 inches the one that is renewed for the beginning of the year.

And the new MateBook D 16 has a processor Intel Core i5 12th generation, which is perfectly cooled with the Dual Shark Fin Fan system with double fans. Furthermore, a 56 Wh battery you can charge it at high speed with the 65W charger included.

A screen with its own light

With 16 inches diagonal we are facing a IPS panel that occupies 90% of the fronthas a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits of brightness and offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It is striking that, despite its large dimensions, this equipment weighs only 1.86 kilos, which is another of its great virtues to highlight.

These dimensions have also made it possible to include an integrated numeric keypad without affecting the size of the rest of the keyboard, which is ideal for those who work with spreadsheets and numbers on a daily basis.

A price not to think about

The new MateBook D 16 2024 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage has been put up for sale with a price of 799,90 eurosand the brand is also giving away the FreeBuds 5i with a color of your choice (valued at 79.90 euros) as long as you buy the equipment through their online store before the 27th of this month.

The version with 16 GB of RAM rises slightly to 899.90 euros, an amount that is quite good as long as it can double the computer's memory. Available now, the manufacturer's delivery date is December 20, so it would arrive just before Christmas, and thus be able to make the perfect gift.

And to top it all off, if you use the discount code AMBD1650 before completing the purchase, you will be able to enjoy a discount of 50 euros with which to lower the price of the equipment even further. What else do you want?

Fuente: Huawei