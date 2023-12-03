The Game of Thrones prequel reveals the first preview of its new episodes.

The House of the Dragon begins the civil war in its new trailer

Join the conversation

HBO has published the Official teaser for the second season of The House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off series. The prequel to the successful series, set 200 years before the events of the story of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister and Sansa and Arya Stark, tells the history of House Targaryenand now its new chapters will delve into the civil War in which they looked immense.

If a few days ago the first images of Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower in the return of the series were revealed, the preview of the new chapters anticipates the return of Matt SmithEve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno y Rhys Ifans.

House Targaryen’s civil war to secure the Iron Throne will introduce new characters through actors such as Clinton Liberty as Addam of HullJamie Kenna as Ser Alfred BroomeKieran Bew as HughTom Bennett as UlfTom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

The second season of The House of the Dragon will feature eight episodeswith its premiere scheduled for summer 2024 on the Max streaming platform, which will replace the current HBO Max over the next year. The news was announced at the Comic Con Experience 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil, where the first trailer for the Fallout series was also revealed.

The great HBO Max offer

HBO Max is the streaming platform that brings together series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, Max, DC, Cartoon Network and much more. Your monthly subscription is priced at €9.99, although The annual payment of €69.99 represents a saving of 41%, being much more recommended to enjoy 12 months of varied content. After Game of Thrones, the platform has released other great titles such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Euphoria or The White Lotus. When it comes to movies, HBO Max receives theatrical releases just a few weeks later.

Join the conversation