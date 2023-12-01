The first advance of the second season of House of the Dragon it’s here. The first Game of Thrones prequel already has a release window and, now, HBO Max publishes the first two posters of the new chapters of the series that will continue right where it left off in October 2022.

Emma D’Arcy as the queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as the queen Alicent Hightower star in the reappearance of the series through these two images that anticipate how the two great enemiespreviously friends, will be more opposed than ever when the story resumes.

Tomorrow. The first images of the second season of #TheDragonHouse They come with fire and blood. pic.twitter.com/JimdLArXUp — HBO Max España (@HBOMaxES) December 1, 2023

Although the wait could have been prolonged, neither the scriptwriters’ strike nor the actors’ strike affected The House of the Dragon, which in just over half a year will begin to receive the eight new episodes which will make up its second season, in which Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans also return.

The House of the Dragon will introduce Alys Rivers, (Gayle Ranki), Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) and Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), among others. In addition, its third season will go into production soon.

