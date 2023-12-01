They have just presented 2 posters with the protagonists of The House of the Dragon and we already know when we will see the series.

Attention Westeros fans! The Targaryens are ready to return with fire and blood in a second season that promises to be as fiery and violent as the first, as a great war will break out. House of the Dragon, the series that takes us to the origins of Game of Thrones, has released the impressive character posters. What do you think? Leave us your comments.

The best of all is that we already know that The House of the Dragon can be seen in the summer of 2024. There is nothing left! In a few months we will enjoy this story again. Therefore, after the resounding success of the first season that took us to the glorious past of the Targaryens, the wait has been worth it.

What can we expect from this new season?

The previews show Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, with a tear that seems to reflect the intensity that is to come. Meanwhile, Lady Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke, watches with concern, indicating that conflict will be the order of the day.

Director Clare Kilner announced that this season of House of the Dragon will be full of action and overflowing emotions in each of its eight episodes. The challenge? Condense all that intensity into one hour. But don’t worry, it promises a spectacular beginning and end, full of exciting and visual events.

The cast and crew have taken this challenge to another level, and HBO is beyond thrilled with the result. Francesca Orsi, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, expressed her gratitude to the cast, crew and brains behind this series that is already a television sensation.

The Targaryens will come to life again in summer 2024 with the second season of House of the Dragon, so get ready for more intrigue, passion, and an epic journey!

