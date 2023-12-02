The House of the Dragon season 2 trailer has been released online. And social networks have completely burned with emotion.

The House of the Dragon has exploded the Internet with the trailer of the season 2. The long-awaited return of the Game of Thrones spin-off has caused a sensation at CCXP, the Brazilian comics convention. It is there that HBO revealed the first official trailer for its second season. But social media erupted with excitement over the preview of the series, which centers on the events of the Dance of Dragons, the bloody civil war within House Targaryen. A conflict that was sown deeply during the first season.

The trailer features a look at the protagonists. Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Aemond Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, Ser Criston Cole and other iconic Westeros characters return to the small screen in House of the Dragon season 2. The story will explore the conflicts and rivalries that will unleash a cruel and violent battle for power, plunging the kingdom into a devastating war. We share with you all the official trailer for the second season below:

The second season will narrate the Dance of the Dragons

He House of the Dragon season 2 trailer highlights key plot elements, showing the intense clashes between warring factions and the political intrigues that will lead to civil war. But the tension, drama and magnitude of the conflict are evident in the images, generating great enthusiasm among fans who eagerly await the return of the series.

Los House of the Dragon fans They have expressed their excitement on social networks. But fans have been sharing their anticipation for the series’ return and speculating about plot twists and the fate of their favorite characters. The Dance of Dragons, a crucial period in the history of Westeros, promises to be the main focus of this new season. There will be shocking details that have generated a wave of expectations and theories among fans.

