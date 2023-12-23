Short interview with the Project Leader of the CBR 600 RR Takazumi Hayashi. An unexpected return for a bike that has evolved a lot, especially under the skin.

December 23, 2023

We met Eng. Takazumi HayashiProject Leader of the Honda CBR600RR 2024, a motorcycle which has the previous model as its basis, but which required numerous changes to the engine to adapt it to Euro 5+ regulations, and the opportunity was also taken to adapt the electronic package.

Three letters that have become legendary, a career spanning over three decades full of satisfactions both on the road and on the track. After a pause for reflection, at least on Western markets, is preparing to rekindle the passionwith technical contents worthy of the queen of the category.

Despite the limitations imposed by European regulations, and working on almost all internal components, the four-cylinder of the CBR 600 RR delivers 121 HP (89 kW) at 14,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 63 Nm at 11,500 rpm, for a weight of just 193 kg in running order with a full tank of petrol.

“The engine has been totally revisedthe updated materials, and the electronic equipment updated to the best Honda offers on its sports bikes”.

The HSTC traction control adjustable on 9 levels (plus 'zero'), 3 predefined Riding Modes and 2 customizable in all parameters, regulation of power delivery and engine braking, and so as not to miss anything, control of surge on 3 levels.

Il Quickshifter electronic gearbox as standard adjustable on three sensitivity levels. It's difficult to aspire to something more complete.

Welcome back CBR 600 RR.