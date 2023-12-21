Honda announces the price of the new CBR600RR 2024. In Italy it will be available from April with a very inviting launch price for the legendary medium Super Sport

December 21, 2023

During EICMA 2023 Honda presented many new features including the highly anticipated CBR600RR who returns to Italy after a six-year absence. In fact, market trends shifted attention to the naked and adventure segment and the 600 super sports cars they began to disappear. However, it seems that the situation is changing: in 2021 the CBR600RR was reintroduced in Japan and Thailand, he will return in April 2024 – with Euro 5+ approval – also with us.

Prezzo



Until today the price of the CBR600RR had not been revealed. Honda has always offered its motorbikes at a purchase cost Interesting and with the new 600 four-cylinder sports car it does not disappoint, even surprising. The new Honda CBR600RR 2024 enters the list at the launch price of 11.990 Euro f.c. only for enthusiasts who sign the contract in official Honda dealerships before the start of deliveries scheduled for April.

With this expense the CBR600RR climbs the ranking in terms of performance/price of the segment. A complete package at such a low price will make many enthusiasts enticed and perhaps bring back a segment that, in recent years, has been somewhat neglected by the market.

