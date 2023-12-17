The wait for the Hollow Knight sequel still continues. After more than 4 years after being announced, we still have no indication of when the sequel to the acclaimed metroidvania developed by Team Cherry will reach our hands.

The last news we had was a trailer shown at the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, in which we were able to see a little more of the new map, enemies and scenarios that we will see in this adventure that will star Hornet, a fan favorite from the previous game.

Also, what gave hope to many is that it was announced that the game would be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one and that all the video games that were presented at that digital event were supposed to arrive in less than a year, which was not met in this case.

At this point, Silksong has become the new Half Life 3 of the gaming community, with tons of memes that refer to the fact that the wait is going to be eternal and as a consequence many fans and content creators have done their best to find something to calm your desire for the game to finally be released.

As a result, we have new details about the game… sort of. Since a Discord user known as TheShawarma managed to excavate the metadata of the game's press kit and was able to find the name of the files that were used in the trailer revealed already 4 years ago, with which he was able to discover the names of the enemies and scenarios that we saw during this trailer, as announced by the user mossbag in X.

The user, along with the help of another, was able to compile all the information and make a video showing the name that corresponds to each creature and world, you can see it below. It should be noted that they had to assume and guess the name that corresponded to each one, so they added an asterisk to make the distinction.

For example, we can see that some enemies are called “Farmers”, “Bone Hunter”, “Big Skull Goomba”, “Moss Mother”, “Coral King”, among others. Likewise, they also discovered that the worlds that we can see are called “City of Song”, “Coral Gorge” and “Gray Wasteland” to name a few.

It should be noted that this may have changed after so many years of development, so in the official launch they may no longer be called that or have similar names but it has been a great discovery that only shows the passion that Hollow players have. Knight with the title, let's hope it arrives soon and lives up to all the expectations it has generated.

