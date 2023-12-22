In the context of its 100th anniversary, Disney launches a new holiday campaign under the slogan “Disney100: Make your wishes come true.” The campaign includes the holiday ad titled “A Holiday Wish,” inspired by the film WISH: The Power of Wishes from Walt Disney Animation Studios, which opens exclusively in theaters on January 4, 2024.

Directed by Grammy® Award-winning Nigerian/British director Meji Alabi, the video includes geographic representations of different parts of the world and different languages ​​that highlight the stories of families and friends who are united by the universal desire to be together with their loved ones. loved ones during the holidays, recognizing a variety of holiday traditions.

The ad features the world-famous song “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from CINDERELLA, adapted to allow multiple artists to come together with one voice.

Joss Hastings, VP Global MarketingDisney Consumer Products, Games & Publishing, said: “Christmas traditions may look different around the world, but no matter how and wherever it is celebrated, we all share the desire to be with our loved ones during this special time of year. .

Inspired by the new movie WISH: The Power of Wishes from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the video brings together voices from around the world as a global choir for a powerful performance of the iconic song 'A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.' We hope fans enjoy the new spin we put on a Disney classic as we celebrate 100 years of stories and the essential role music plays.”

The joy of the celebration comes to homes with a wide variety of Disney products to give as gifts and generate unique moments with family and friends. This holiday season, Disney brings stories and characters to life through innovative products across multiple categories, available in physical and digital stores.

