A season in the FIA ​​WEC 2023, that of the crew of Hypercar #51, which in addition to the extraordinary result in the most famous – and oldest – endurance test in the world was embellished with third place in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps; results which earned them fourth place in the Drivers' world championship and which contributed to Ferrari's second place in the Constructors' ranking.

“When I crossed the finish line at Le Mans in first position, seeing the checkered flag waving in front of me, I instantly relived the many moments that allowed us to get to that result”, says Pier Guidi.

“Almost two years of intense work, sacrifices, professionalism in which the whole team, from the drivers to the managers of the Hypercar program, from the technicians to the mechanics, never stopped”.

On Sunday 11 June, after completing 342 laps of the La Sarthe circuit, a 13,626 kilometer strip of asphalt on which pages of motoring legend have been written, Ferrari number 51 entered history, bringing the Maranello company back to victory absolute after 58 years, in the year of her return to the top class half a century after her last appearance.

“I won the race I dreamed of winning since I was a child. The goal for 2024? With the success at Le Mans in 2023, the next wish is to confirm ourselves in France and try to win the world title”, says the Italian driver born in 1983.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

A year full of emotions that reached their peak at a specific moment for James Calado.

The Briton, already winner of three world titles and two Le Mans in LMGTE Pro with Pier Guidi, reveals: “The last two minutes of the 24 Hours, when I was in the garage with Giovi, never ended: perhaps they were the two minutes complexes of my life because I felt a tension I had never felt, which only dissolved when our Ferrari crossed the finish line.”

At that point, as the cars returned to the garages, another unforgettable moment took place.

“Giovi and I entered the track. We were alone, while in the stands of the central straight tens of thousands of people applauded us: at a certain point the silhouette of the 499P driven by Ale appeared, I remember every moment of that moment, while the Hypercar approached to give us a lift to the pit -lane and receive the embrace of the entire Ferrari-AF Corse team: we all felt really proud”, says the driver born in 1989.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

The first full season in the FIA ​​WEC, beyond the prestigious sporting results, will leave an indelible mark on Antonio Giovinazzi's career.

“I've learned a lot this year. Being part of the crew of Ale and James, an already close-knit and successful couple, allowed me to speed up my adaptation to endurance, an area of ​​motorsport I have always been passionate about”, confides the driver born in 1993.

“Over the course of the year, with both our Hypercars and the six drivers who had the honor of driving them in the race, we showed that we were a united and valuable team. I feel lucky, 2023 will remain a year with a special flavor in my memories.”

Read also: