Godzilla faces off against a McDonald's mecha in a hilarious promo that pays tribute to the legendary kaiju's 70th anniversary.

Next year marks the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, the legendary giant monster known as kaiju who has been the protagonist of many films and whose presence is far from going out of fashion among the public.

To honor such an event, Toho has reached an agreement with McDonald's to launch a promo in which the monster has an epic battle against the famous fast food restaurant chain. You can take a look at the promo below.

In the video shared by the McDonald's Japan Twitter account we see how Godzilla breaks into the city and it seems that its inhabitants are completely lost.

But luckily for them there is McDonald's to fight the kaiju through a peculiar mecha and its power of smile to stop Godzilla. The battle certainly promises.

What is the future of Godzilla on the big screen?

After the overwhelming success of Godzilla: Minus One, Toho does not seem to have long-term plans to release a sequel, although He has already mentioned having an idea for the next movie.

Meanwhile, a black and white version of Godzilla: Minus One to give to the movie an even more classic touch if possible, although at the moment its release in theaters in Spain has not been confirmed.

What we will see in these parts next year is Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire, the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong in which the gigantic monsters have to face a colossal unknown threat hidden within our world.

Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire opens in cinemas in Spain next April 12, 2024. Do you want to see the new kaiju movie on the big screen?

