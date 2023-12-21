Kirk Hammett Reveals Inspiration Behind Enigmatic Riff in Metallica's Latest Song

In a world where music and superheroes collide, Hammett, Metallica's legendary guitarist, reveals a fascinating secret: a tribute to Batman on the recent track Shadows Follow. This discovery, a cross between the world of comics and heavy metal, offers a new dimension to Metallica's latest work, 72 Seasons.

More than riffs and metal

Fans of the rock band, always attentive to details, noticed something unique about Shadows Follow, a track from the band's 11th and most recent studio album. One specific riff, which emerges four minutes and twenty seconds into the song, seemed familiar. It was no wonder: it carried the essence of the Batman theme song from the 60s, an iconic melody by Neal Hefti that accompanied Adam West's television adventures as the Dark Knight.

In a recent interview with Total Guitar, Hammett confirmed this detail with a smile. “That's really funny, because we call that riff 'The Batman Riff,' and I know exactly what you're talking about,” he said. This revelation not only shows the band's playful side, but also his ability to weave varied cultural influences into his music.

Inspiration and Versatility

Hammett, when talking about Metallica's musical flexibility, mentioned AC/DC during the Power Trip event, highlighting how this iconic rock band amalgamates diverse styles: blues, hard rock, heavy metal. “It's all those bands in one,” he explained. This eclectic vision has allowed Metallica to experiment freely, leading them to include a nod to a character as beloved as the Dark Knight.

This isn't the first time Metallica has become intertwined with popular culture. His 1986 song Master of Puppets recently went viral thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things, while Wednesday, an Addams Family spin-off, included a cello version of Nothing Else Matters. In addition, the band has taken its connection with pop culture a step further by collaborating with Vault Comics in the creation of Headshell, an imprint that unites music and comics.

From Thrash Metal to cultural icons

The band, since its beginnings in the 80s, has demonstrated a impressive musical evolution, going from being pioneers of thrash metal to becoming a band that transcends genres. Its ability to adapt and reinvent itself is key to its longevity and relevance. This process of evolution is not only reflected in their musical experiments, such as the homage to the Batman in Shadows Follow, but also in the way they have managed to integrate themselves into popular culture beyond music.

On the other hand, Metallica's foray into the world of comics with Vault Comics demonstrates their desire to connect with a broader audience, who not only appreciates music but also other forms of art. These collaborations are a reflection of how the rock band has not only influenced music, but also how it has been influenced by other cultural expressions. These initiatives highlight the cultural impact of the group, showing that they are much more than a metal band: they are a diverse and dynamic creative force.

The talent of the band

Although Hammett co-wrote four of the twelve tracks on 72 Seasons, curiously, he is not listed as a writer on Shadows Follow. It is James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the two remaining founding members of Metallica, who are credited with authoring this and the other tracks on the album.

This nod to the Dark Knight in Shadows Follow is not only a curious detail, but an example of Metallica's cultural reach. From their roots in thrash metal to their growing presence in mainstream pop culture, Metallica continues to surprise and connect with fans of all ages and tastes. Their ability to fuse genres, pay homage to cultural icons, and stay relevant proves that they are much more than a heavy metal band: they are an ever-evolving cultural phenomenon.