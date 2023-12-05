The wealth of Nicolas Puech, the last descendant of the founder of the French fashion house Hermès, is estimated at over 10 billion francs, 10.4 billion euros. This fortune, however, will not go to children and grandchildren that Puech does not have, but could go to the servant that he intends to adopt and then leave everything to him.

The decision naturally gave rise to a legal battle with the Swiss NGO Isocrate founded by Puech himself, to whom the 80-year-old’s inheritance consisting of 5.7% of the Hermès share capital and a luxurious residence in La Fouly was previously addressed , a municipality of only 66 inhabitants in the canton of Valais.

Nicolas Borsinger, general secretary of the association that deals with countering fake news and the spectacularization of news, in an interview spoke of “sudden and unilateral cancellation of an inheritance agreement, made thanks to an act to be considered null and unfounded” .

The prediction is therefore that the death of the French entrepreneur will trigger a bitter war for his assets that could last for years. In fact, according to Swiss laws, it will be very difficult for Puech to change the hereditary structure without the consent of the Isocrate association, but in the same way the ploy used, that of adopting the all-rounder, could make the appeal very complicated .

Puech has already paid homage to his employee in the past, giving him a luxury property in Marrakech, Morocco, worth one and a half million francs (almost 1.6 million euros), and a villa worth 4 million francs (4 .2 million euros) in Montreux, a Swiss municipality on Lake Geneva. Now, however, the billionaire has expressed his desire to recognize the relationship with his servants also in terms of succession. Under Swiss law, however, Nicolas Puech could find it very difficult to modify previous wishes without the consent of the Isocrate association, to which the inheritance was intended.

Behind the decision of the 80-year-old billionaire there does not appear to be a circumvention of incompetence. Yvonne Hermès’ son, in fact, enjoys excellent physical and mental health but, upon his death, a long and complex legal battle awaits him.