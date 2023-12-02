The creator of series like The Boys and Supernatural has a dream! Will this comic book adaptation become a reality?

Eric Kripke, the head of The Boys, has made known his desire to bring the epic and captivating comics of Saga from Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples to film or television. Do you think this is a good idea? Leave me your comments.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke shared his obsession with Saga, calling it “crazy and grounded at the same time.” That passion led him to fervently want to turn this masterpiece of imagination into a series or movie!

Eric Kripke didn’t stop there.

The head of The Boys addressed his message directly to Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples through social media to show them that they really want to make this adaptation a reality! This showrunner knows how to make noise so that his desire is heard.

Thanks for the smoke up my pooper, Hollywood Reporter! But mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I’ll treat your baby well! @ImageComics Eric Kripke & @MicheleFazekas https://t.co/sacueTBlR4 via @thr — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 30, 2023

The Saga comic series, renowned for its bold originality, went on a hiatus that kept fans on the edge of their seats from 2018 to 2022. Although its popularity continues, some fans have expressed their hunger for more action and plot development.

Kripke, known for his devotion to Saga since his days on Supernatural, has made clear his desire to immerse himself in this universe that mixes fantasy and science fiction like no other work.

Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, the brains behind Saga, have kept expectations high for the future of this galactic story. Although they initially resisted bringing their work to the screen, their position has changed over time, opening the doors to the possibility of an adaptation.

What is it about?

With 66 issues and counting, Saga has captivated its fans with each installment, and the comic is expected to continue to captivate with its future arcs and surprises. This journey through universes and passions has more stories to tell, and the creator of The Boys is ready to take this epic to new horizons.

Saga de Brian K. Vaughan y Fiona Staples

Saga from Image Comics, a fusion of fantasy and science fiction, follows the journey of a young family that challenges the limits of intergalactic worlds in an endless war. The story, created by acclaimed writer Brian K. Vaughan and brilliant artist Fiona Staples, is a sexy, subversive odyssey that redefines the boundaries of the adult genre.

The Saga universe could be closer than we imagined, and fans can’t wait to see if Kripke’s sci-fi dream comes true! Do you join the proposal? Do you want there to be a live-action adaptation? Leave me your opinion in the comments. While we look forward to seeing the new season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.