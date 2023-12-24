Jason Momoa says goodbye to the DCEU, but what will his future be after Aquaman and the lost kingdom. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran talks about the actor's future

Peter Safran, CEO of DC Studios along with James Gunn, spoke in a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter about the future of Jason Momoa within the DCU, and assured that the star of Aquaman and the lost kingdom He will always have a home in DC. Will this be confirmation that he will play LOBO? This is what the executive said about Momoa, whom he praised for the work he did with the character:

“When I think about Jason in this role, he's the ultimate Aquaman,” Safran said, adding, “He's redefined it… It's really been an 11, 12-year journey for him; much of the audience doesn't know it. I realize he was chosen so long ago. That redefined him. When he took on this role, he was known as Khal Drogo, and now he's really Aquaman.”

Although Safran didn't talk about what's next for Aquaman in the DCU timeline, he encouraged viewers to be there for Momoa and “support him on this journey.” If it's the end of the journey, that's fine. If it continues, that's it.” That's fine too, but I think it meant a lot to him. The way (director) James (Wan) created this second movie, it seems like a very complete story when you watch the two movies together. We'll see what happens with Him beyond. I know Jason will always have a home at DC and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft.”

After being presented in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with a brief cameo, Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman would go on to star The Justice League from 2017 by Joss Weedon as well as the Snyder Cut, and his 2018 solo film directed by James Wan. The actor has also participated in many other DC cameos, lending his voice to Aquaman in The Lego Movie 2, the HBO Max series, Peacemaker by James Gunn and the recent The Flash by Andy Muschietti.

Although Aquaman's future in the new DCU is unknown, Jason Momoa recently expressed interest in playing the character after The lost kingdom As long as fans are willing to continue watching their adventures, “even in the next 10 years or so, there are a lot of interesting things they can do. And I enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it all comes down to whether people love it.”

Keith Giffen Lobo

The future within the new plans of DC Studios does not seem to contemplate that there will continue to be new films of this version of the character, so everything points to a recast as has happened with Superman, and as will happen with Batman in the next announced titles of the study. However, it has been rumored for a long time that Jason Momoa's future in the new DCU could be playing the iconic intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo, for which he would have already held talks with the new heads of DC Studios.

LOBO was recently played by Emmett J. Scanlan in the SyFy series Krypton, and we have seen him in multiple animated incarnations in series such as Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited or Justice League Action.

What will be the future of Jason Momoa?

To the mentioned Minecraft currently scheduled for 2025, with Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) and Emma Myers (Wednesday) co-starring. The second installment of FAST X is also added, in which she will once again play the film's villain Dante Reyes; as well as the action thriller In the Hand of Dante, in which he co-stars alongside Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Al Pacino, John Malkovich and Gerard Butler among others, and whose official synopsis reads as follows:

“It follows the story of the original manuscript of The Divine Comedy as it emerges in the hands of a black market smuggling ring in the dangerous underworld of New York, and weary scholar Nick is called in by the mob to authenticate it. Overwhelmed by temptation, Nick defies the mob and steals the manuscript in a frantic attempt to have it all. He follows a dark and violent path from a metaphorical hell to paradise with his love Giulietta, while a parallel story unfolds: the odyssey of Dante himself, a man who is trapped in a loveless marriage with Gemma and strengthened only by her mentoring under an austere intellectual.

He escapes to Sicily and creates his greatest work, immortalizing his lost love, Beatriz. Nick and Dante's timelines weave separate paths, and yet the two men are inextricably linked: both lose themselves in pursuit of love, beauty, and the very promise of the divine.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently in theaters.

