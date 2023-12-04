You won’t have to set aside too much time to watch the first official GTA VI trailer, as it won’t last long.

There are less than 24 hours until the first GTA VI trailer is officially released, as Rockstar invites all fans to tomorrow, December 5, at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) to take the first look at the new installment of one of the most successful sagas in the history of the industry. For this reason, the North American company is already beginning to prepare the ground for what will happen in just a few hours and has already leaked how long this initial footage of the title will last.

91 seconds. That’s all you’ll have to book to see. the first official trailer for GTA VIsince the duration has been leaked through its official description on YouTube. It may not seem like much to you, but you have to remember that the first GTA V reveal trailer lasted even less, 1 minute and 25 seconds. So it seems like enough time to show some of the features of the proposal and break the internet completely as soon as it is officially announced. For its part, Red Dead Redemption II was even shorter: only 1 minute and 9 seconds. In this way, we will have to see what is shown in that minute and 31 seconds in which the video game industry will come to a complete standstill.

We will have to wait to know if, in addition, it is decided to show any information regarding its launch. There is also the possibility that it is not the complete trailer and that the initial forecasts are met, which indicated a teaser by Rockstar and its total revelation at The Game Awards 2023 galaalthough it seems unlikely that it will happen that way.

GTA VI aims for release sometime in fall 2024

Luckily, there are just a few hours left until everything is officially revealed, so we can clear up any doubts about what Rockstar has prepared to make GTA VI known to the world. Everything indicates that, in addition, first launch window will be revealed of the proposal and the latest rumors in this regard point towards autumn 2024, repeating the move of the North American company with Red Dead Redemption IIalthough said title ended up being delayed a year.

