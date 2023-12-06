Did you know what the GTA VI trailer meant? We bring an interesting detail from Grand Theft Auto. It is a compilation of what its first trailer has achieved.

Grand Theft Auto returns with GTA VI

After some previous rumors, we now have confirmed platforms and its trailer has broken the following records in just 24 hours:

It became the most viewed gameplay trailer in its first 24 hours, accumulating 90.4 million views. It set a record as the video game with the most “likes” in the same period, obtaining 8.9 million views. It was positioned as the most viewed non-music video in the history of YouTube during its premiere in the first 24 hours.

Without a doubt these advances its crucial for the gaming community as they provide hints about the game’s gameplay, story, and features. It’s an exciting time for GTA franchise enthusiasts, who will be on the lookout to catch any revealing details in this trailer. We’ll have to wait to see if it expands to more platforms, yes.

What is your opinion? You can share it below in the comments. We leave you with our complete coverage of the title in this link.

