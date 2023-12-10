GTA VI’s physics could be more impressive than we expect.

GTA VI building details are incredibly realistic

The GTA VI trailer has caused a great expectation among video game fans, who have not taken long to analyze every detail of it. One of the aspects that has drawn the most attention is the level of realism that Rockstar has achieved in its new installment, which promises to be the most ambitious to date and you can now appreciate several new features that add functionalities never before seen in other games.

Beyond the GTA VI locations that are based on real-life locations, there will also be an immersion that it will make us feel part of the game due to all its characteristics. An example of this seems to be in the finer details of handling of the cars and one of the followers has realized something peculiar about the movement of vehicles. If you want to know more, we tell you everything in this article.

The GTA 6 car seat will have realistic movements

The detail was discovered by redditor thespeedforce5, who shared his discovery on the platform. In a scene from the traileryou can see how the car seat in which the characters are riding adapts to Lucía’s weight and movementcreating a hyper-realistic effect in terms of physics that has surprised many users.

At first glance it may seem insignificant, but It’s actually an important detail. because it would show that Rockstar Games has worked on even the smallest details to make GTA VI even more realistic than Red Dead Redemption 2. In short, it is something that is causing a lot of talk among the fan community, since little by little they are revealing themselves new interesting things about the gameplay and general mechanics of Grand Theft Auto 6. In the meantime, it remains wait for Rockstar Games to reveal more teasers to find out what awaits us in this new installment.

