Hackers and leakers have proven to be a headache for developers in recent years. Shortly after the attack on Insomniac Games that revealed sensitive information about Marvel's Wolverine and other projects, Rockstar Games was once again under the microscope.

In September 2022, the studio was the target of a hack that led to the massive leak of unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6 videos and more information about the company. That attack is still wreaking havoc, and it appears that the source code of GTA V was shared online.

On Christmas Eve, a report indicated that a large part of the source code for the 5th installment of the franchise was shared on the internet. It is said that there is information about the early versions of the mapas well as data that account for the assumption downloadable content that never materialized. There are also files that reference Bully 2 and GTA 6.

This story is still developing, and now the alleged amount paid by those responsible for this leak has been revealed.

They bought the source code of Grand Theft Auto V for only $2000 USD

According to Insider Gaming, leaked Discord direct messages reveal that a modding group purchased the GTA V source code for the low price of $2000 USD. Apparently, the intention was to resell the material for $6000 USD to make a profit, but the plan failed.

According to the report, potential clients rejected all offers. After no one bought the content, even when the price was lowered, the user known as TMPwho is part of the modding group, decided to leak the game code on the internet out of spite to prevent anyone else from making a profit.

Grand Theft Auto is in the eye of the hurricane

“GTA can burn,” said the user when told that the leak will cause a lot of problems for Rockstar Games. Likewise, he threatened to reveal all the source code. It is important to take this information with caution, since the veracity of the leaked messages has not yet been verified.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

