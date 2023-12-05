GTA 6 is expected to be the best opening game of all time. This is what the statistics suggest and it is enough to see the recent reveal trailer to realize the great phenomenon that is coming.

The release of GTA 6 may still be more than a year away, but when it debuts it is predicted to sell like no other game has in the more than 60 years of electronic entertainment.

The GTA 6 trailer has been equally anticipated and today it finally let us see what Rockstar is preparing for the final product. The almost 90 seconds they were not obliged to and he was incredibly received to such a degree that he already achieved million views in just a few hours after its publication.

GTA 6 trailer has already exceeded 50 million views

At the time of writing the note, the GTA 6 video is positioned at the top of the trending list on YouTube and has just surpassed the 50 million viewssomething surprising if we take into account that it was published at 5:00 PM (Mexico City time), so it only took 10 hours.

Likewise, the GTA 6 reveal trailer helped Rockstar get around 1.2 million subscribers so far this week aloneaccording to Social Blade records.

As a reference, we tell you that the Grand Theft Auto V reveal trailer, which dates back to November 2, 2011, at the time of writing the note has 96 million views. Thus, it is expected that the GTA 6 trailer will soon surpass its predecessor.

The GTA 6 trailer is making history

It is also important to mention that the reveal was affected by the leak of the video, which undoubtedly diluted the incredible numbers that the event would have had if it had taken place as planned.

The good thing is that Rockstar Games acted early and published the video earlier, so that players could see it in the best way and at the same time be part of their successful statistics.

In case you missed it: streams and video reactions to the GTA 6 trailer were blocked.

