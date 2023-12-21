A United Kingdom court finds the hacker who leaked GTA 6 videos in 2022 guilty and is sentenced to life imprisonment in a psychiatric hospital.

This month the trailer for GTA VI and Rockstar Games can finally breathe easy knowing that the public knows about the existence of the game “legally”… unlike what happened in September 2022 and the leaks.

In September 2022, a lot of Rockstar material was leaked, including videos of GTA VI in development versions. It didn't take them long to discover who the culprit was, a teenager from the United Kingdom named Arion Kurtas.

The young man's trial had to wait until he came of age, but he faced twelve charges including three of blackmail, two of fraud and six charges under the UK Computer Misuse Act.

Well, a United Kingdom court has declared them (him and another unidentified 17-year-old male) guilty of all charges, and sentenced to life imprisonmentas reported in Bloomberg.

GTA VI hacker sentenced to life in prison in a psychiatric hospital

Arion Kurtaj belonged to a hacker gang called Fall. The group hacked BT Group, Nvidia, Uber, Revolut and Rockstar Games causing damage worth $9.3 million.

The group attempted to blackmail these companies for $4 million. It is the same thing that happened this week with Insomniac Games, whose authors are unknown.

Judge Patricia Lees believes Kurtaj poses a “serious risk of danger to the public through his ability to gain illicit access to computers”, and believes there is a danger he would offend again if released.

For that reason he will be locked up in a hospital especial, from where he could leave only if a mental health court deems it appropriate in the future. Kurtaj suffers from autism and that is why he did not receive a regular trial.

Your accomplice in the hacking of GTA VI He has been sentenced to a youth rehabilitation center for 18 months.