You will remember the huge leak of content related to GTA 6 occurred last year by two hackers who were minors at the time of the events. Well, now one of the two young people was sentenced to psychiatric hospitalization from a British court, where he will remain there indefinitely, at least until doctors no longer consider him a dangerous person.

The BBC reports that Arion Kurtaj, this is the name of the now eighteen year old boy, was in fact defined as a danger to society due to his abilities and his constant lust to commit crimes. The editorial staff of the British newspaper also specifies that Kurtaj suffers from autismfor this reason he was declared unfit to stand a fair trial, therefore the court could only determine whether or not he was guiltynot if the act was carried out with criminal intent.

During the legal proceedings, it then emerged that Kurtaj would have broken into Rockstar Games' computer systems while he was in custody for another similar crime committed against Nvidia. Not having a computer at his disposal, which was seized from him by the authorities, Kurtaj allegedly hacked Rockstar using only an Amazon Firestick, a television and a cell phone. This would have demonstrated the dangerousness of the subject in the eyes of the court.

The second hacker, Kurtaj's accomplice and member of the same hacker collective, was instead sentenced to eighteen months in a rehabilitation facility for minors as he was seventeen. The other members of the collective are still wanted by the authorities.

