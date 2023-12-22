The biggest scandal in recent years in the industry broke out in 2022 when Rockstar suffered a massive hack. The company was affected by an intrusion into its servers that allowed the theft of sensitive material about GTA 6, so a police investigation was launched.

The investigation led to Arion Kurtaj, an 18-year-old from Oxford who was arrested and was awaiting conviction. After having reiterated his intention to carry out criminal acts related to cybersecurity again, the English justice system has finally imposed a sentence on him. sentence in the form of admission to hospital indefinitely.

From the BBC they point out that he will remain there without a departure date, unless the doctors consider that he no longer represents a danger. Kurtaj, who has autism, was part of the Lapsus$ gang that hacked companies like Uber and Nvidia.

The hacker's violent reactions were constant during his custody, with dozens of reports of injuries and property damage being witnessed. The medical team in charge of evaluating him has considered Kurtaj as unable to be judged for his acute autism. In this way, the jury had to determine whether he had committed the crime or not, without assessing whether he did it with a criminal purpose.

The Rockstar hack occurred while he was out on bail after hacking Nvidia and BT/EE, but that did not prevent him from achieving his goal from the hotel where he was kept with police protection. Although he did not have a PC, he was able to carry out the crime using an Amazon Firestick, the television in his room and a mobile phone.

Although his defense argued that the success of the trailer GTA 6 is evidence that Kurtaj did not cause harm, Judge Lees did not take this into account. For its part, Rockstar assured the court that it has cost him five million dollars to recover from the attackalong with thousands of hours invested by staff.

