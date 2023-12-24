The actress who plays Lucía in the new Grand Theft Auto 9 has been found, the game forums seem to have found the person who plays the new character in the saga.

GTA 6 is the sequel from GTA V that Rockstar made official with a trailer for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 -without PC not even a Steam Deck in sight-, but with moments. Now, who is Lucia? Fans from saga they give with their actress real.

As commented through the GTAVI_Countdown Twitter accountthe user Mister_Misery from GTAForum seems to have found the woman who plays one of the GTA 6 characters.

Although as they also say from the tweet that you can read just below these lines, it is not that we will know with 100% certainty until the game is released in 2025.

From the tweet they comment on several aspects of her, which her name is Ana Esposito. She has a look and tone of voice very similar to Lucía's, but she does not have a presence on the social networks due to a strict NDA.

He lives in New York, precisely where a motion capture studio that Rockstar Games itself has. In addition, it shares other characteristics that also had GTA V actors y Red Dead Redemption 2.

This is – for example – his performance in the well-known North American series Law and Order, just as they did Steven Ogg (Trevor Philips), Ned Luke (Michael de Santa) y Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan).

The logo on each protagonist is now a little more evident

But regarding this – we don't know why – the actress has not played any other role since 2019, this information has been verified by the aforementioned profiles through her IMBD.

They also highlight that her Instagram account is private with 474 posts and 1,109 followers, indicating that it was active at some point; but not now because of the aforementioned NDA.

It seems that he is of Brazilian origin and the raspiness of his voice matches, despite the fact that many users doubt it; although many other users see it as quite similar to the one in the trailer.

From GTAVI_Countdown they highlight that she is not an ordinary actress nor is she too notable, which goes a little against the grain of what has been seen in others. Rockstar Games games.

In her Backstage profile you can read: “Hello, my name is Ana, nice to meet you! I was born and raised in Brazil and 12 years ago I left my career in fashion to dedicate myself to acting in New York. It's been a journey incredible for which I am very grateful.

In my free time I love watching movies (shocking, I know!) and reading fiction books,” that's where they were able to get all this data from the Brooklyn-based actress.

And recently, these same fans believed they had found the game map with Vice City despite the fact that in its trailer there is a new location with a detail that many have overlooked.

Meanwhile, the GTA 6 leaker is sentenced to life in prison in a psychiatric hospital, somewhat ironic considering all the memes and real references that appear in the trailer.

Now that they seem having found Lucía's actress in GTA 6Who can expect soon the same thing will happen with Jason and let's have the duo discovered?