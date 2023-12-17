Every year New York Times journalist Lauren Jackson, who lives in London, gets together with her cousin Cole Paullin, from Philadelphia, to take a trip together somewhere: this year they toured Mongolia, traveling in an off-road vehicle with a tent on the roof to be able to stop wherever they happened and visit some of the most famous places in the Central Asian country. During the trip, which she described in an article published in September, Jackson met many other tourists, especially millennials, who like her had been attracted by nature, the vast spaces and the various experiences that Mongolia offers: the same things that the Mongolian government is trying to promote to diversify its economy, apparently with some success.

Mongolia is located between China and Russia and occupies an area of ​​over 1.5 million square kilometers, more than four times that of Germany, but has only 3.4 million inhabitants. Almost half live in the capital Ulaanbaatar, in the north of the country, while around a quarter are nomadic herders, who move two, three or four times a year with their families and their herds. The country's economy depends above all on exports linked to mining activity, but for some time the government has begun to focus on tourism also to recover from the global crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main aspect that seems to attract people to Mongolia is its vast uncontaminated nature, which includes the Altai mountains in the north-west of the country, the vast steppes and grasslands in the central part and the Gobi desert in the south-east. Crossing it you will find protected areas and natural parks where the snow leopard and the Przewalski's horse, a rare species of wild horse, live, but you can also learn about the life of the nomadic shepherds and sleep in one of their yurts, the traditional tents circular plan supported by wooden frames and covered with animal skins or other materials.

In addition to the annual gathering of hunters with their eagles, there are several events that attract adventurous visitors from abroad every year: they are the Mongol Rally, a race in which people cross Eastern Europe and Asia in pick-up trucks or broken-down cars, and the Mongol Derby, the longest horse race in the world, an endurance race made up of 25 stages of 40 kilometers each, for a total of one thousand, along the route created by the Mongol Genghis Khan in 1224 to facilitate communications in his empire.

Olivia Hankel, a 25-year-old from Oregon whom Jackson met at the Ulaanbaatar airport in late July, had gone to Mongolia to train for the Mongol Derby. Willie Freimuth, a 28-year-old from North Carolina studying paleontology, was there to study fossils. Sangjay Choegyal, a 36-year-old from Bali, was traveling with friends to visit the Orhkon valley, one of the most suggestive and interesting areas of the country from a landscape, archaeological and cultural point of view.

In Karakorum, the ancient capital of the Mongol empire, Jackson then met a group of former university classmates from various European countries who did not want an organized trip, but an experience in which they could stop wherever they happened to be, a bit like her and her cousin.

Over the past decade, millennials like her, that is, people born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s, have increasingly begun to choose places far from mass tourism centers for their vacations, Jackson observes. Perhaps it is a reaction to «a world that is increasingly condensed inside our smartphones, where the same destinations keep appearing over and over again in Instagram feeds and travel blogs», he continues, and in which «what you earn in accessibility is lost in serendipity.” According to Jackson, the Mongolian government is trying to make the most of this trend and address this target, also because a 2019 survey cited by the local Ministry of Tourism indicates that half of the tourists who visited the country that year had less 40 years old.

People visiting Mongolia mostly come from Russia, China, South Korea and neighboring Kazakhstan, but between 2021 and 2022 those from Europe and the United States increased by 500 percent, Jackson writes. So the government of Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene launched an online marketing campaign aimed at people between 23 and 40 years old and since January this year has exempted citizens of 34 new countries, including United States, from the tourist visa requirement United States and Italy, to attract even more tourists (the countries for which there is no tourist visa requirement to travel to Mongolia are now 61). According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, at the end of October the number of foreign tourists who arrived in Mongolia since the beginning of this year had exceeded 600 thousand: a record, more than all those who arrived in the whole of 2019, around 577,300.

The goal of Oyun-Erdene, who declared the period between 2023 and 2025 “the years to visit Mongolia”, is to exceed one million tourists per year.

The growth of tourism in Mongolia also seems to be confirmed by some sector workers. Travel agency Follow The Tracks had sold out all three trips it organized to Mongolia in the summer of 2023, so it planned more trips, said its co-founder, Max Muench. Both the car rental company Jackson had turned to at Ulaanbaatar airport and others in the city had almost run out of available vehicles. Especially after the pandemic, “people want to experience a sense of freedom again,” says Muench, and therefore “they look for it in the vast emptiness of Mongolia.”

Tom Morgan, founder of The Adventurists, an English company that organizes extreme and slightly bizarre trips, claims that in Mongolia you can have experiences “much more interesting, transformative and engaging than at the Taj Mahal”, citing the most famous Indian monument.

Jackson, who traveled for 45 hours over the course of a week, said that although Mongolia's territory is huge and the population is very sparse, connections between the capital and the most popular destinations are accessible. She was able to use the internet almost always with a Mongolian SIM and slept in one of the yurts of a shepherd family, which are often equipped with solar panels to provide electricity. When she and her cousin were about to get bogged down in a stream – an experience she describes as standard for travelers in Mongolia – they were rescued by people they had communicated with by exchanging messages on Google Translate, which allows you to quickly translate sentences from one language to another.

Improving the country's roads and infrastructure and creating more accommodation for tourists is one of the Mongolian government's goals for developing the sector. The Mongolia Weekly news site also mentions some potential niches to which further attention could be paid, such as luxury tourism, tourism based on spiritual retreats or so-called sustainable tourism, i.e. oriented towards protecting the integrity of the places visited, having the lowest possible environmental impact and to create benefits for local populations.

Another government initiative to encourage tourism concerns gambling. Parliament is discussing legalizing casinos, somewhat imitating the model of Macau, the Chinese special administrative region that over the last twenty years has become the most important gambling center in the world. The idea would be to build a casino near Ulaanbaatar airport, in order to stimulate investments and attract a wider audience, but at the moment the inhabitants seem rather skeptical and politicians are being cautious also due to some cases of corruption occurred in the past, writes Mongolia Weekly.

