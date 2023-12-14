Transient luminous phenomena appear in the middle layers of the atmosphere. There are several types, each with a different appearance and projecting different colors. Their appearance is spectral but the great mystery is the science behind them. A mystery that little by little we are revealing.

Ghosts without ectoplasm. A new study has revealed what is behind the elusive transient light phenomena (TLEs) known as ghosts or GHOSTs (acronym for GreenisH Optical emission from Sprite Tops). Those responsible for this phenomenon would be, according to this new study, small particles of star dust.

GHOST. These ghosts have a hazy, green appearance and occasionally appear on top of other TLEs, known as sprites. Therefore, the name GHOST, in addition to referring to the spectral appearance of these phenomena, also refers to their color (greenish) and the place where they appear (sprite tops).

TLEs are, in turn, phenomena linked to electrical storms. Although storms occur in the lower layers of the atmosphere, TLEs occur in the middle, between 40 and 100 kilometers above the surface, an interval that approximately coincides with the extent of the mesosphere.

Constant surveillance. Ghosts are very elusive phenomena. They only appear in a small proportion of the sprites, which in turn only appear accompanying a handful of storms. So the team of researchers headed by María Passas Varo who set out to investigate this phenomenon had an immense difficulty ahead: finding one to study.

The opportunity came in 2019 when the team came across a ghost powerful and defined enough to be able to perform a spectroscopic analysis (pun intended) of the event. The details of this analysis and its results were published in an article in the journal Nature Communications.

Metal ghost. The recent study of this phenomenon has come to contradict the main hypothesis that until now had about the origin of this phenomenon. The green color of the ghosts suggested that oxygen was the element that caused it, more or less as happens with auroras.

Spectral analysis has shown otherwise. Specifically, those responsible for this phenomenon are metals such as iron and nickel.

Iron in the atmosphere? Anyone who is surprised by the presence of these metals in the atmosphere is excused. It is not that the presence of metals in itself is something new, but as those responsible for the study admit, this hypothesis had not even been considered.

The origin of these metals in such a strange place has to do with the arrival of interstellar dust to our planet. Something common like the arrival of small asteroids that collide with it, disintegrating.

Gravity waves. What has somewhat surprised researchers is that these particles reach the lower layers of the atmosphere, which they link to situations of gravitational interaction, gravity waves.

Just that day we observed gravity waves, atmospheric disturbances produced by intense vertical movements in the air, such as those generated by storms,” Passas Varo explained in a press release.

“We knew that in the atmosphere there are layers of metals, which come from the entry of interstellar dust into the atmosphere, and everything indicates that these fluctuations in the density of the air make the altitude of these layers of metals variable: thus, this “Variability would be responsible for the fact that ghosts do not always appear.”

Imagen | Thanasis Papathanasiou/ Passas-Varo et al., 2023