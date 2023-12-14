Aza Raskin, the creator of the infinite scroll, came to define it in an interview with the BBC as “behavioral cocaine.” This social media technique is widespread as a way to increase usage time. Simply swipe down again and again. Now the European Parliament has decided to pass a resolution to ban it.

Putting an end to this addictive technique. With a large majority of 545 votes in favor, the European Parliament has approved a resolution requesting an end to addictive practices such as infinite scrolling.

According to the MEPs, there are social networks and online games that take advantage of this technique to create a great addiction. “They exploit people's vulnerabilities to capture their attention and monetize their data,” they explain.

It would radically change the design of apps like TikTok or Instagram. The initiative aims to ensure that applications adopt “ethical design”, without opaque patterns or addictive designs such as infinite scroll. This legislation, which has been approved for creation but has yet to be finalized, would directly affect many of the most used social networks today, which advocate this design that keeps us hooked.

An addiction problem like that of drugs. 25% of young people exhibit problematic use of telephones, says a report from the European Parliament. “There is no self-discipline that can overcome the tricks of big technology, driven by armies of designers and psychologists to keep you glued to the screen. If we do not act now, this will have an impact on the mental health and brain development of people. generations to come,” explains Kim Van Sparrentak, Dutch MEP rapporteur for this initiative.

The health effects of these social networks are varied, from stress to depression, to less physical activity. Although they recognize that they also have multiple positive effects, they warn of their danger and want regulation according to their impact.

Digital right to “not be disturbed.” The ban on infinite scrolling is part of one of the actions that Parliament wants to be implemented. It has been requested that the Commission introduce a law that includes the so-called “digital right not to be disturbed”.

A concept that encompasses practices such as “think before sharing”, “disable all notifications by default”, “chronological order”, “weekly summaries of total screen time” or automatic blocking of the service after a predetermined time of use . Options that are already present in many systems and applications but that Europe wants to be mandatory.

Europe continues with what it does best. Europe continues with its strategy of regulating those aspects that they consider not beneficial for users. With a resolution, Parliament now wants to put an end to the addictive use of social networks.

