There are groups whose retirement tours seem eternal. KISS is one of them. After more than four years giving concerts all over the world with their ‘End of the Road Tour’, the legendary rock band gave their last concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The end for Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons on stage, but not the end for the music group.

“A new age”. The surprise for those in attendance was the announcement of a new stage for the band. KISS wasn’t going to disappear just like that. During their last concert they showed a message on the screen with the words “a new era begins now.”

And they gave way to a video showing the creation of digital avatars of the musicians themselves. Some digital avatars that can replace the components from now on.

Three concerts in three cities at the same time. It is one of the possibilities that Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, puts on the table. This is the Swedish company behind Industrial Light & Magic, responsible for creating these digital avatars.

They know what they are doing well, as they have not only created these avatars for KISS, but they are also behind the show Abba Voyage. Digital technology put at the service of big music bands.

Forever Young. “The band deserves to stay alive because it’s bigger than us,” says Paul Stanley, vocalist and co-founder of KISS. “We can be eternally young and iconic by reaching places we never dreamed of,” says Gene Simmons.

At the moment when age no longer allows them to continue performing their explosive shows, digital avatars allow them to create other types of shows. “Paul will be able to jump higher than ever,” Simmons jokes.

A very lucrative business. Pop and Japan fans will remember the phenomenon Hatsune Miku, a digital pop star who gave all kinds of concerts. Or the group Gorillaz, the biggest virtual band in the world. Another example is ABBA, which according to Bloomberg is generating about two million dollars each week.

An amount that may fall short of what KISS generated with its last tour, more than 250 million dollars, but it is a large enough figure to continue extending the history of the band.

In Xataka | Reselling tickets online is a headache for artists. Rammstein has decided to take action