“When someone walks into this room for the first time and sees everything I have? I don’t think there is a typical phrase that everyone says, but there is a very common reaction, an expression of astonishment, an exhalation and staring everywhere. “.

The speaker is Luis, whose name we have changed at his request to preserve his anonymity (later we will explain his reasons), an Andalusian who has built a small retro gaming museum in your own home going beyond what one can expect when someone raises their collection.

“I stayed in the 16 bits”

Luis is forty years old, and contrary to what it may seem, he does not like video games. “What I like is retro video games. I never made the jump to 32 bits“Let’s not even talk about the 64 or the 128. The most modern consoles that I have in my collection are the original PlayStation and the Xbox, and they are given as gifts,” he tells Xataka during a video call interview. Luis anchored himself in video games before polygons arrived. And he dedicates his collection to them, which he has occasionally shown in some videos on his YouTube channel, La Screen of Lava.

“I don’t have an inventory done, I always say I should do it but I haven’t gotten around to it yet. I know I have twenty-two consoles and between 250 and 300 games. What I have the most games for is the Super Nintendo, which is about 120. The Mega Drive, about 30. Those are my favorite consoles, and of their games, I prefer Donkey Kong Country. For me it is special, I consider it the best in history. It’s very striking how a game like that could be made at that time, it was perfect,” he adds.

His collection, as he tells us, began thirteen years ago, when his wife, then girlfriend, gave him a Mega Drive. From there, without the intention of making any collection, he simply began to look at possible bargains in second-hand stores. “That’s something that made me excited, one day when I came back from work I went to one of those stores and maybe you would find a Super Nintendo game for one euro, or a Game Boy Micro for fifteen euros, and that’s how I started doing that.” small collection”.

One of the common questions that Luis is asked about his living room is how much it cost him to buy all that, and that is where a before and after comes in when buying and selling video games. “When I started collecting this, retro games were very cheap, I have even bought a game for 0.60 euros. But for a few years there has been a lot of speculation with them and prices have skyrocketed. I haven’t bought any for seven years “.

Between having caught that era of cheap retro games, gifts from his wife or friends, and having bought broken consoles to repair them himself, the cost of his collection is much less than someone could expect if they start doing the numbers. “I haven’t done the calculation, but I estimate that I must have spent between 2,000 and 3,000 euros in total, as much. More than that, I know not. The most expensive thing I have bought was the boxed Sega Saturn, it cost me 35 euros,” he explains.

Mega Drive, Sega Saturn, SNES, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Sega Saturn, NES, Game Cube, Super Famicom, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance… are some of your possessions in this room.

At first, when he lived in his previous house, he was piling up consoles and games in a closet, without any further care. But after purchasing his current house, since she had space available, she decided that one of the rooms would be used to create this room. And she did even creating the furniture himself, with integrated switches to turn the power on and off of each of the consoles so you don’t have to touch cables.

The furniture has three sections. On the left, the Sega section. In the center, the monitors. On the right, the Nintendo section. Apart from consoles and games in their original boxes, it also has visible cartridges and unusual accessories, such as the Game Boy Camera.

All consoles are connected to the TV using various hubs. The television, in fact, is chosen to facilitate this task. “It is a Sony overhead projector from the 90s. It is true that a CRT would give me better image quality for these games, but it would be more complicated, because they do not have the features that the overhead projector has, such as the three RGB or RCA inputs, which “It is what allows me to put all the consoles on a single screen. With a CRT I had the limit of ten or twelve consoles.”

Additionally, a CRT would have been a limiting factor for screen size. “It is difficult to find them larger than thirty-odd inches. The overhead projector I have is almost fifty. In the end it means giving up a certain image quality in exchange for having everything integrated like this,” he explains.

In addition to the furniture that houses and channels the energy of the consoles and the monitor, Luis has also built himself the supports that he has hanging on the wall to house more games and portable consoles. Thanks to his 3D printer, he has been able to do it for little money and personalizing each support with the original logo of each console. With it he has also printed some decorations with themed motifs from his favorite games.

The furniture isn’t the only thing he’s gone under his scalpel on. Also the consoles themselves. “I changed the capacitors on the Game Gear, I overclocked the Nintendo 64 so it wouldn’t slow down with certain games, I made almost all of them multi-region… My enjoyment really lies in fixing my own consoles, bringing them back to life” . Something that comes from afar: since he was little he programmed his own games for Spectrum and recorded them on tapes that he still has, thanks to manuals with the codes that he had to use.

After all that creation work, how many hours do you spend playing? “Very few, from time to time I come and spend some time, but little, with the years and responsibilities you end up having less and less free time. But this collection has helped me discover games that at the time I couldn’t play or I didn’t value it. For example, Super Mario 64. I didn’t upgrade from the SNES by choice, so I didn’t experience it, but when I played it three or four years ago I understood what a game it is, I was amazed. Or Zelda, which “They caught me very small and they were in English, they were not accessible to me. The same with them, now I value them. And other games I simply try to find out what they are like.”

Beyond these discoveries, Luis usually replays the same titles. In fact, when asked the classic question of what he would save if a fire broke out, he is clear: “The SNES, Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario World, Sonic from the Mega Drive, and Street Fighter Turbo. It really is the only thing I play.”

This entire collection is not only a declaration of love for the retro game, from the eighties and nineties, but an extension of their cultural desires and their way of understanding life. “I don’t feel in communion with this era, with Netflix, with the current video game… I like my eighties movies on VHS, my music on vinyl, and in general taking my time with things. I extend that to everyone aspects of my life. That nostalgia. Current cinema or music doesn’t attract my attention either.”

And this, in part, opens the explanation for why he maintains anonymity. “I am a musician and also a high school teacher. And I always try to convey to my students that screens, including video games, are consuming their lives. They only think about screens. Anything you ask them, they refer to them. Anything they do It’s thinking about the reward: screens, video games. I ask them to escape from it and do other things: reading, walking, playing an instrument, crocheting, whatever. If they discover my living room, they will think that I spend my time playing and it would break my arguments “.

Certainly, and even more so after speaking with Luis, it is easy to understand that What moves him is not the time spent playing, but the creative and artisanal process behind the manufacture of the furniture, the electrical installation or the repair of consoles.. “The initial quick impression is usually that I am a lonely, millionaire geek who dedicates his time and money to video games. And that’s not the case, I don’t even like current video games,” he concludes.

Featured image | The Lava Screen.

