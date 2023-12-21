Are you already enjoying this outstanding title? If not, we bring you a great offer for the Nintendo Switch eShop: Octopath Traveler II.

Specifically, the information is related to a new offer in the Nintendo Switch eShop that leaves it for €41.99 instead of the €59.99 it normally costs. This is a 30% discount and lasts until December 31, 2023. You can check its availability at this link.

Without a doubt interesting, don't you think? Remember that this delivery includes eight new stories centered on eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motives and unique abilities. Which path will the players take first? What characters will they ally with? And where will their travels lead them?

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Octopath Traveler II title at this link. Remember that the game was launched on February 24, 2023 with a collector's edition.

