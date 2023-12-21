His name was Gunther IV, a countess appointed him the sole heir of her estate, he also purchased Madonna's villa and in 2002 he joined the Tuscan board of directors. But the German shepherd was a cover…

This story begins with a dog barking. He is a repeated and insistent bark that catches the journalists flocking to the-er, er-press conference unprepared. They say that to make a dog stop howling, to reduce anxiety and calm him down – because yes, a dog barks out of fear, frustration or that boredom that Califano sings about – it is good and right to give him a piece of unwashed cloth, or any what has to do with a smell that is familiar to him. The dog protagonist of this story – hold on tight – was appointed honorary president of a football club, specifically the glorious Associazione Calcio Pisa.